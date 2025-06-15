Imphal: In the search operation against the insurgents, the central security forces, assisted by the civil police, dismantled three illegal bunkers at the foothills of the Seijang Kuki village under the Jiribam police station, in Jiribam District of Manipur.

The joint team recovered a huge cache of arms, bullets, and bulletproof items in the follow-up action, reported on Sunday by the Police officials.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Based on specific input from various sources, the joint team rushed to the spot, busted and destroyed three living temporary bunkers, used by the armed militants operating at the strategic locations of the Jiribam district, police reported.

In the follow-up action, the team conducted another operation in the general area in the foothills of the Charel Khunou Hill range under Wangoo Police Station in Kakching District.

During the operation, police recovered, one SLR with two magazines, one 9 mm Carbine with one magazine, one SBBL Gun, one .22 Rifle with magazine, one barrel of 7.62 mm LMG, one magazine of 7.62 mm LMG, ten 7.62 mm live rounds, seven .303 live rounds, five 9 mm live rounds, four IDL explosive (500 g), four Detonator with wire, one IED weighing 03.00 kg (approx.), one IED weighing 01.00 kg (approx.), three misfired CTG 40 mm HE MG-3, one Chinese Grenade, two Tube Launchers, Five Tear Smoke Shell soft nose (SR), one Stun Shell normal, one Charging box, one Handset charger, two Handsets, five Handset earpieces, one Helmet, one Camouflage T-shirt, two bulletproof vests with one plate, one magazine pouch, one pair of Jungle Boots and, one Tarpaulin.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The team handed over the recovered items to the concerned police stations.