Imphal: Panic gripped Leitanpokpi village in Imphal East, Manipur on Wednesday night as militants allegedly unleashed unprovoked gunfire.

Security forces, comprising a joint team of the Border Security Forces (BSF) and Assam Rifles (AR), swiftly responded, repelling the attack with smoke bombs and gunfire.

According to reports, the militants, taking advantage of their high ground on the Chingyang Mathak, Gangpiyang, Sadu Longa Koireng, Tusam, and Tengkonphai, showered the village with bullets around 7 pm.

Alarmed villagers, fearing for their lives, fled their homes.

A villager revealed that they informed the Commanding Officers of both BSF and AR stationed at the inter-district buffer zone of Imphal East and Kangpokpi about the sudden attack.

An investigation to trace the motive behind the attack has been initiated.