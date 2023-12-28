Guwahati: A man who was brutally attacked by miscreants died at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati, Assam on Thursday.

The man, Banjit Das (42) was brutally attacked along with his daughter in their Boragaon residence on Wednesday.

His daughter died on the site on Wednesday during the attack.

Das was initially admitted to Excel Care Hospital but was later shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) due to the severity of his injuries.

He underwent brain surgery but could not be revived after suffering a cardiac arrest.

According to Dr Abhijit Sarma, GMCH Superintendent, Das’s extensive injuries on his neck, hand, and brain indicated a vicious attack from behind.

The Garchuk Police apprehended four suspects – Das’s brother, a driver, and two workers.

They are currently under interrogation.

The attack reportedly occurred while Das’s mother was away. Das’s wife arrived in Guwahati late Wednesday night after receiving the news.