Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ordered a high-level inquiry into the alleged suicide of a youth who was allegedly tortured by police in Jorhat’s Titabor.

The deceased identified as Dipankar Gogoi, a resident of Birinasayek village was accused of having ULFA-I links.

The probe order came following allegations by his family that he committed suicide due to police torture.

The inquiry, headed by an additional chief secretary, will be completed within 30 days.

Gogoi was found hanging from a tree near his house on December 26. His family claims he endured brutal torture and harassment by police after being called in for questioning several times on suspicion of links to the banned ULFA-I separatist group.

Police suspected Gogoi’s involvement in a minor blast outside an Army camp in Jorhat earlier that month.

This comes after Assam DGP GP Singh announced a separate probe into the case.

However, the family’s accusations of police brutality have prompted Chief Minister Sarma to escalate the investigation with a high-level inquiry.