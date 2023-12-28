Guwahati: IPS officer Anand Mishra who recently tendered his resignation, might meet Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday in Majuli, Assam.

The Lakhimpur SP Anand Mishra who is one of the most popular police officers in Assam tendered his resignation from the India Police Service on Tuesday.

Belonging to the Assam-Meghalaya Cadre (2011 RR Batch), the officer submitted his unconditional resignation from the IPS, effective January 16, 2024.

In a letter addressed to the chief secretary, SP Mishra expressed his decision to resign from the IPS to embark on a life dedicated to freedom and independence, pursuing various “social services and endeavours” beyond the scope of the IPS mandate.

While he exactly did not reveal much about his resignation bid, it was reported that the cop might soon be entering politics.

Mishra is expected to meet Mohan Bhagwat who is on a two-day visit to Majuli on Wednesday to “seek blessings”.

Reports claimed that Anand Mishra might be joining the BJP soon after his resignation is approved and might even contest the elections from the Buxar constituency in Bihar.

Earlier, as per a notification from the governor, Anand Mishra (RR-2011), along with Superintendent of Police APS Randeep Kumar Baruah (DR-1993), was assigned to the Government of Manipur to take charge of Special Investigation Teams (SITs) formed to probe incidents in Manipur.

Anand Mishra is known for his friendly policing and methods of combating drug-related issues, cattle smuggling, and robberies.