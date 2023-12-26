Guwahati: Lakhimpur SP Anand Mishra who is one of the most the police officers in Assam has tendered his resignation from the India Police Service on Tuesday.

Belonging to the Assam-Meghalaya Cadre (2011 RR Batch), the officer submitted his unconditional resignation from the IPS, effective January 16, 2024.

Also Read: Congress leader writes to NHRC over extra-judicial shootings in Assam

In a letter addressed to the chief secretary, SP Mishra expressed his decision to resign from the IPS to embark on a life dedicated to freedom and independence, pursuing various “social services and endeavours” beyond the scope of the IPS mandate.

Also Read: Assam: NCHAC election marred by violence, 3 injured, Congress office vandalized

Earlier, as per a notification from the governor, Anand Mishra (RR-2011), along with Superintendent of Police APS Randeep Kumar Baruah (DR-1993), was assigned to the Government of Manipur to take charge of Special Investigation Teams (SITs) formed to probe incidents in Manipur.

Anand Mishra is known for his friendly policing and methods of combating drug-related issues, cattle smuggling, and robberies.