Imphal: Security forces in Manipur recovered a large cache of weapons and explosives during coordinated search operations across multiple districts on Wednesday.

The haul included locally-made mortar bombs, rifles, grenades, bayonets, ammunition, walkie-talkies, stun shells, and a smoke grenade.

The operation took place in vulnerable areas of the Churachandpur and Thoubal districts.

The operations were also launched at the sensitive places of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Chandel, Kangpokpi, and Kakching districts.

During the search operations, 1 country Pistol with a magazine, 1 CMG with a magazine, 1 country-made AK-47 without a magazine, 3 bayonets of AK, 2 Bayonets of 5.56 INSAS rifles, three 36 HE Grenade, 1 Chinese Walkie Talkie, 3 Stun Shell (normal) and two 9mm magazine were recovered from Gwarok Maring, Thoubal District.

In the follow-up actions, the forces also recovered 1 Tube Launching 1A, twelve 9mm ammunition, 1 HE 36 Hand Grenade, 1 stun grenade, 1 smoke grenade, 1 Radio set with charger from Lilong Laiphrakpam inter village road, Thoubal District.

The situation is tense but under control with the sporadic congregation of protestors, the report added.