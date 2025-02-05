Manipur: Second bomb threat to agriculture officers, sit-in protest held in Imphal east

Imphal: A high-explosive hand grenade was discovered inside the courtyard of a state government agriculture officer’s residence near the Singjamei police station in Imphal West district on Tuesday night, marking the second bomb threat to the state agriculture department in less than 42 hours.

The device was found around 10 pm by the family members of Asem Ranjit, an officer with the department, who lives in Kwakwa Huidrom Leikai. The police were alerted immediately, and bomb disposal experts arrived at the scene to safely defuse the explosive by 11 pm.

Authorities have registered a case, and investigations are underway to determine the motive behind the threat. As of now, no group or individual has claimed responsibility.

This bomb scare follows closely on the heels of a similar incident on February 3, when an improvised explosive device (IED) was discovered at the residence of Agriculture Department Executive Engineer Nongthombam Munindro in Imphal East district.

In response to the bomb threat, locals of Nongmeibung staged a sit-in protest near Kusum Oil Pump in Nongmeibung Bazar on Tuesday.

The protest was organized by the Eastern Students’ Club, Nongmeibung Women Development Meira Paibi Association (NWDMPA), and SAKWO, Rajbari-1. Protestors held placards condemning bomb threats in residential areas, calling for peace, and demanding an end to the terrorization of civilians.

Authorities are continuing their investigations to identify the perpetrators behind these dangerous threats.