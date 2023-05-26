Aizawl: The Government of Mizoram, vide the Order NO.A.46013/5/2023-GAD/42 (Dated Aizawl, the 26th May 2023) created a new Department namely, the ‘Resource Mobilization Department’ with immediate effect.
Allocation of subject as per Rule 3 of the Government of Mizoram (Allocation of Business) Rules, 2019 as amended from time to time, to the newly created ‘Resource Mobilization Department’ shall be notified in due course.
In this connection, the list of Departments in the First Schedule under Rule 3 of Government of Mizoram (Transaction of Business) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time, is now amended with immediate effect, as shown in alphabetical order given below:
LIST OF DEPARTMENTS
1. Agriculture Department
2. Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department
3. Art & Culture Department
4. Commerce & Industries Department
5. Co-operation Department
6. Disaster Management & Rehabilitation Department
7. District Council & Minority Affairs Department
8. Environment, Forests & Climate Change Department
9. Excise & Narcotics Department
10.Finance Department
11.Fisheries Department
12.Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department
13.General Administration Department
14.Health & Family Welfare Department
15.Higher & Technical Education Department
16.Home Department
17.Horticulture Department
18.Information & Communication Technology Department
19.Information & Public Relations Department
20.Irrigation & Water Resources Department
21.Labour, Employment, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Department
22.Land Resources, Soil & Water Conservation Department
23.Land Revenue & Settlement Department
24.Law & Judicial Department
25.Local Administration Department
26. Parliamentary Affairs Department
27. Personnel & Administrative Reforms Department
28. Planning & Programme Implementation Department
29. Political & Cabinet Department
30. Power & Electricity Department
31. Printing & Stationery Department
32. Public Health & Engineering Department
33. Public Works Department
34. Resource Mobilization Department
35. Rural Development Department
36. School Education Department
37. Sericulture Department
38. Social Welfare & Tribal Affairs Department
39. Sports & Youth Services Department
40. Taxation Department
41. Tourism Department
42. Transport Department
43. Urban Development & Poverty Alleviation Department
44. Vigilance Department