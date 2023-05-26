Aizawl: The Government of Mizoram, vide the Order NO.A.46013/5/2023-GAD/42 (Dated Aizawl, the 26th May 2023) created a new Department namely, the ‘Resource Mobilization Department’ with immediate effect.

Allocation of subject as per Rule 3 of the Government of Mizoram (Allocation of Business) Rules, 2019 as amended from time to time, to the newly created ‘Resource Mobilization Department’ shall be notified in due course.

In this connection, the list of Departments in the First Schedule under Rule 3 of Government of Mizoram (Transaction of Business) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time, is now amended with immediate effect, as shown in alphabetical order given below:

LIST OF DEPARTMENTS

1. Agriculture Department

2. Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department

3. Art & Culture Department

4. Commerce & Industries Department

5. Co-operation Department

6. Disaster Management & Rehabilitation Department

7. District Council & Minority Affairs Department

8. Environment, Forests & Climate Change Department

9. Excise & Narcotics Department

10.Finance Department

11.Fisheries Department

12.Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department

13.General Administration Department

14.Health & Family Welfare Department

15.Higher & Technical Education Department

16.Home Department

17.Horticulture Department

18.Information & Communication Technology Department

19.Information & Public Relations Department

20.Irrigation & Water Resources Department

21.Labour, Employment, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Department

22.Land Resources, Soil & Water Conservation Department

23.Land Revenue & Settlement Department

24.Law & Judicial Department

25.Local Administration Department

26. Parliamentary Affairs Department

27. Personnel & Administrative Reforms Department

28. Planning & Programme Implementation Department

29. Political & Cabinet Department

30. Power & Electricity Department

31. Printing & Stationery Department

32. Public Health & Engineering Department

33. Public Works Department

34. Resource Mobilization Department

35. Rural Development Department

36. School Education Department

37. Sericulture Department

38. Social Welfare & Tribal Affairs Department

39. Sports & Youth Services Department

40. Taxation Department

41. Tourism Department

42. Transport Department

43. Urban Development & Poverty Alleviation Department

44. Vigilance Department