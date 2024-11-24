Imphal: Manipur Government has announced the resumption of normal classes of all schools across the state from Monday (November 25, 2024) following the improvement of the law and order situation of this volatile border state.

L Nandakumar Singh, Director of Education (School), Manipur in an official notification issued on Sunday stated that normal classes will resume for all schools of the state, Government, Government Aided, Private and Central Schools from November 25, 2024 (Monday) onwards.

All Zonal Education Officers under the Department of Education-Schools, Manipur are directed to inform all concerned under your jurisdiction and take necessary actions accordingly, the statement read.

This was issued with the approval of the Government officials concerned.

Schools, colleges, and universities in Manipur’s Imphal Valley remained closed from November 16 to 23 for the safety of the students, teachers, and staff, officials said.

The classes were cancelled after the widespread violence broke out in several districts, especially in Imphal East and Imphal West districts, on November 16 following the recovery of six bodies of three missing children and three women in the Jiribam district on November 15 and 16.