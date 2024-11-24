Imphal: Manipur Police have arrested seven more people in connection with the arson attacks on the residences of legislators in Imphal Valley on November 16. The arrests were made over the past two days.

Three suspects were apprehended by Kakching district police on Friday, while four others were arrested by Imphal West district police on Saturday.

With these latest arrests, the total number of individuals detained concerning the arson incidents has climbed to 41.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh had previously announced that authorities were actively identifying and taking legal action against those involved in the looting and arson during the November 16 protests.

He expressed deep disappointment over the destructive acts committed under the guise of a democratic movement.

