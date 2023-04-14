IMPHAL: A team of commandos of the Manipur Police on Thursday arrested two active cadres of proscribed RPF/PLA, the day the rebel outfit(s) observed its Martyrs’ Day at Cheraoching hill lock near Manipur Legislative Assembly.

According to official sources, a total of four mobile phones, one Honda Activa scooter, a wallet containing Rs 5,140, an Aadhaar card, and one voter ID have been recovered from the nabbed cadres.

The due have allegedly been involved in the extortion of money from the general public under the commands of their leaders taking shelters along the transit camps along Manipur-Myanmar borders.

The apprehended cadres identified themselves as Laishram Imocha alias Ibungochouba Singh (55) and Sanasam Iboyaima alias Boyai alias Lambi (50).

They were arrested from a general area at Singhmaei Thongam Leikai under the Singhamei police station.

The official sources also stated that they were apprehended during raids by a team of police commando personnel attached to the Imphal West district police in their respective houses this morning in the Singjamei Assembly constituency.

Sanasam Iboyaima was nabbed in a follow-up operation based on the disclosure made by Laishram Imocha.

Furthermore, the sources said acting on specific information, a team of Imphal West police commandos rushed to the house of Laishram Imocha and picked him up.

During spot verification, Imocha admitted that he is an active cadre of the RPF/PLA and engaged in the extortion of money from the general public as party fund.

He was always accompanied by Sanasam Iboyaima in anti-social activities.

The arrested persons along with the seized items and impounded vehicle have been handed over to Singjamei police station where a case was lodged against them, the sources added.