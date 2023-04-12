IMPHAL: Ahead of the Martyrs’ Day (Athoubasinggi Numit), being observed every year on April 13, the proscribed Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF) and its armed wing People’s Liberation Army appealed to the people to torch candlelight at every residential gate to mark the occasion.

It also appealed to all to keep off all entertainment programmes on the occasion in paying tributes to the ‘revolutionary martyrs’ at their memorial – the Chingmeirong Cheiraoching, Thangmeiband in Imphal West.

Furthermore, it also appeals to pay the highest revolutionary honor to all the martyrs who laid down their lives during the course of the ongoing liberation movements.

Deputy publicity secretary of the RPF, Roben Khuman in a statement issued on Wednesday stated that the observance is being held in honor of the 7 PLA men who were killed in the Tekcham encounter on June 16, 1981, and the 9 PLA men killed in the Kadampokpi encounter on April 13, 1982.

Asserting that history is evidence of Manipuris cannot be challenged or subjugated, the RPF stated that the majority of the casualties in the ongoing Indo-Manipur armed conflict are natives of Manipur.

The RPF/PLA has been fighting for the restoration of Manipur’s lost sovereignty.

Manipur merged with the Indian Union in 1948 after getting independence from the British.

Princely state Manipur was under British rule from 1891 to 1947.