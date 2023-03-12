IMPHAL: The 10th raising day of the proscribed Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) was observed on Saturday at its general headquarters, Batallion Headquarters, and Stations located in different strategic areas, the publicity secretary of the outfit Thomas Newmai said in a statement.

The chairman of the MNPF, John Francis Kasum attended the function as the chief guest.

As a part of the celebration, the chairman hosted the party flag and paid tributes to those who sacrificed their lives for the outfit and betterment of society.

The chairman in a statement expressed concern over a large influx of outsiders into Manipur stressing that the State is heavily dependent on imports from outside for almost all items of everyday need.

The reins of the economy are in the hands of the ‘outsiders’ who have an inherent advantage over the local businessmen in supplying these items. Thus the indigenous people get little economic benefit out of the Central assistance to the State. The per capita income is much lower than the national average, the chairman stated.

The chairman also alleged that 80 per cent of the National High road construction works have been given to outside companies/firms/agencies.

The outside companies have taken cent percent in the construction works of the Water supplies NDP schemes, the chairman alleged.

The outside companies are also trying to capture the supply works in the state.

Taking into the overall accounts, the outsiders are capturing the local economies, the chairman stated, the chairman speculated.

He expressed his views that if we want to save Manipur, community-based politics should be discarded.

The MNPF said the group’s objective was the “restoration of sovereignty and right to self-determination” besides “bridging the gap” among all revolutionary groups across the seven northeastern States.