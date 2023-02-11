Imphal: Irengbam Chaoren, self-styled chairman of the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF) of Manipur’s proscribed militant group People’s Liberation Army (PLA) died on Friday at 10.30 am after a prolonged illness. He was 65.

The RPF chief had been battling cancer for a long time. The RPF is the political wing of the PLA, one of the oldest rebel outfits in Manipur.

He took charge as the chairman of the RPF in 1990.

In a statement, the RPF/PLA on Saturday declared 15 days of mourning to honour the rebel leader. The party flag is flown half-mast on his death.

Irengbam Chaoren, who hailed from Khagempalli Huidrom Leikai, was also the convenor of the proscribed CorCom, a conglomerate of seven armed outfits in Manipur since its formation in July 2011.

Established under the leadership of N. Bisheswar Singh on September 25, 1978, the PLA aims to organize a revolutionary front covering the entire Northeast and unite all ethnic groups, including the Meiteis, Nagas, and Kukis, to “liberate Manipur from the occupational forces”.

Sovereign nation Manipur merged with the Indian Union in 1949.