Imphal: A woman accused of smuggling drugs from the border areas of Manipur-Myanmar in her car was arrested and 5.115 kg of brown sugar worth around Rs 10 crore.

The suspected drugs were recovered from her possession.

Superintendent of Police of Churachandpur district Shrivanand Surve said that on receiving inputs from across the border that a huge quantity of contraband drugs is being transported along the Sugnu-Churachandpur road in the southern part of Manipur, the security personnel conducted a surveillance operation.

Also Read: Assam: CPI leader says ULFA-I commander’s death linked to illegal coal syndicates

During the operation, one Vahhoihlhing Baite (41) was arrested along with the contraband items found inside her car, the police officer said.

The illegal goods were concealed in four black bags containing 440 soap cases of brown sugar weighing 5.115 kg worth about Rs 10 crore in the international market.

Also Read: Assam cabinet lauds police for crackdown on child marriage, forms panel to finalise rehab policy for victims

Asked about the originality of the illegal items, the SP said that the consignment was suspected to be sourced from Myanmar through the Khuangkhai area of Sangaikot in the Churachandpur district bordering Myanmar on the south. But the investigation is being under progress, he said

A case has been registered at Churachandpur police station under ND&PS Act for further legal proceedings, he added.