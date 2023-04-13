IMPHAL: Amid tight security, a large number of people mostly women from different communities attired in traditional Manipuri mourning dresses paid floral tributes at the memorial complex of martyrs of the banned Revolutionary Peoples’ Front (RPF), the political wing of the banned People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Cheiraoching, a hill lock, near the Manipur Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Dressed in white, a traditional Manipur mourning dress, the visitors also offered flowers at the memorial sites of Manipur Martyrs Thangal General, Paona Brajabashi, Bir Tikendarjit, and Hijam Irabot located at the hillock.

The police thoroughly checked all before allowing them to the memorial site.

The identities of the visitors were also verified by the police.

With an order from the Manipur High Court, the visitors were allowed to offer the tributes at the site from 7 am to 4 pm amidst tight security.

Later in the evening, candles were lit at every residential gate to mark the occasion.

On this occasion, the outfit also pays respect to other cadres of the group who laid down lives in the liberation movement.

The function was observed in honour of the 16 PLA men killed in the encounters at the villages of Tekcham on June 16, 1981, and Kadampokpi on April 13, 1982.