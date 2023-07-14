IMPHAL: Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey has clarified that her remark on “involvement of outside forces” in the violence in the state was “taken out of context”.

This was stated by the Manipur governor’s secretariat in a statement on Friday (July 14).

“Statement given by Hon’ble Governor during her visit to a relief camp… related to the presence of inimical elements from across the border in the state of Manipur… in being quoted out of context,” the Manipur governor’s secretariat stated in the statement.

“It is clarified that statement of Hon’ble Governor was based on intelligence inputs indicating presence of certain inimical elements, who could have infiltrated from across the border to fuel the current unrest in Manipur,” the statement added.

It further stated: “Governor gives firm assurance to the people of Manipur that security forces are seized of this challenge and are undertaking joint operations on regular basis to eliminate any such threat.”

On Thursday (July 13), Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey visited the relief camp at Naorem Birahari College at Khundrakpam in Imphal East district and interacted with the displaced people, who are taking shelter there.