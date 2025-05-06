Manipur: Rare Slow Loris rescued and released back to forest

Imphal: A rare and endangered Slow Loris (Nycticebus bengalensis), locally known as Yong Ikhai Thibi, was spotted by a Border Security Force team at the District Court Complex in Kakching, Manipur.

Upon receiving the report, officials from the Chandel Forest Department quickly responded. The nocturnal primate had ventured into a human-inhabited area, prompting a swift rescue.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

After receiving medical care, the Slow Loris was released back into its natural forest habitat in the Chanrangching hills of Kakching district. Dr Naorem Munal, the Chandel Divisional Forest Officer, played a key role in the rescue.

He emphasized that the Slow Loris is the world’s only venomous primate. These arboreal creatures spend most of their time in trees, using vines and leaves to navigate and only descending to the ground when necessary.

The Slow Loris is protected under Schedule I of India’s Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, making hunting, capturing, or selling the species illegal. This primate can be found in several northeastern states, including Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, and Tripura.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Munal urged the public to avoid harming wild animals that enter human settlements and to contact the nearest Forest Department office for proper handling.