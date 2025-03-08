Manipur: Security forces raze illegal bunkers near Myanmar Border

Imphal: A joint operation by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police led to the dismantling of three illegally constructed bunkers and the recovery of improvised bulletproof plates and electronic devices on Friday.

According to a defense statement, intelligence inputs indicated the presence of arms and ammunition at a location along the Manipur-Myanmar border.

Acting on this information, security forces launched a swift operation around 6 a.m. in Pelyang village, under Machi police station in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, an area predominantly inhabited by the Kuki-Zo community.

As security forces approached, the occupants of the bunkers fled, leaving behind various incriminating items. The joint team dismantled the bunkers and seized four improvised bulletproof plates, two Baofeng radio sets with three batteries, an electric detonator, a megaphone, a 50-meter JWD cable roll, and other miscellaneous items, including uniforms and shoes.

Officials confirmed that the operation was part of ongoing efforts to maintain security along the border and curb illegal activities.

