Explosive cache neutralized along Manipur-Myanmar border

Imphal: The mine bomb experts of the Indian paramilitary and state police jointly detected several explosive items planted by the armed miscreants along the Indo-Myanmar border in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur on Tuesday.

The explosive devices were destroyed in situ in a series of operations conducted as a part of the search and area domination operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts, the police said.

A joint team from the Bomb Detection and Disposal squad and the Assam Rifles and Manipur police, based on intelligence inputs from different sources rushed to H Mongjang village under the Moreh police station in the jurisdiction of Tengnoupal district with Myanmar on the south.

The team uncovered one pompi with 10 ft in length (84mm),. a Pompi (51mm improvised Mortar), and three Pompi bombs. These bombs were neutralized in situ averting a potential major disaster in the district.

Further, the team also destructed three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) (approx 5.5 kg) with detonator in situ.

Notably, the Tengnoupal district was reduced to the hotbeds of crimes in the ethnic clashes that cost the lives of over 260 individuals in the state since 2023.