IMPHAL: Proscribed Kanglei Yaol Kan-na Lup, (KYKL) observed its 29th raising day on Tuesday.

As it does every year, KYKL has observed the occasion at its central headquarters (CHQ), battalions, units, and sections within and outside Kangleipak (Manipur), according to a press release issued by the outfit’s Publicity and Research Secretary A Yaiphaba.

The primary event of the day was hosted by the CHQ, which was attended by many key leaders.

The event featured the hoisting of the party flag, floral tributes to the revolutionary cadres who gave their lives for the cause of national liberation movement, and the reading out of the message from the chairman of the party.

Most of the leaders there highlighted the necessity to live as a ‘subject’ rather than existing as a ‘object’ with no freedom of choice, similar to the chairman who spoke about the need for an authentic existence to safeguard one’s identity.

Many leaders have emphasized the chairman’s argument that explains the connection between economic marginalization and a nation’s demise.

Important members of the organization explored how a society with a strong sense of identity may heighten its collective consciousness after perusing the chairman’s statement.

All of the organization’s members were reminded by the chairman of the need to continue to oppose Indian colonialism since it is the only means by which ‘we can continue to exist as a people’.

Thus, the primary themes of KYKL’s 29th rising day were keeping the embers of resistance burning, persevering with the national liberation movement, and protecting national identity, the statement added.

Meanwhile, extending revolutionary greetings to all the revolutionary organisations and people as well as civil society organisations, public leaders, intellectuals and media fraternity of the ‘Western Southeast Asia’ (WESEA) region including Northeast India, Bhutan, North Bengal and Myanmar, the KYKL chairman N Oken said that the revolutionary movement in WESEA region is in a state of existential crisis and deep sinking at present.

Notably, the KYKL is demanding sovereignty of Manipur.

Independent princely state of Manipur merged with the Indian Union in 1949.