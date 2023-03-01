IMPHAL: The proscribed Kanglei Yawol Kunna Lup (KYKL) has “imposed a ban” on the functioning of a school in Thoubal district of Manipur.

The school on which the Manipur-based insurgent outfit has “imposed a ban” has been identified as Slope Land Public School in Thoubal district of Manipur.

The KYKL has “imposed a ban” upon the school, “due to the institute’s failure to pay annual taxes” to the outfit, which the group said “is mandatory to the revolutionary principles”.

KYKL leader A Yaiphaba, in a communique, asked parents of the students and guardians to withdraw their children from the school and transfer them to other institutes.

Despite serving several warnings to pay the annual tax which the school authority neglected for several years, the outfit asks for closing down the educational institute permanently, the Manipur-based insurgent outfit said.

“We will take appropriate action against those who opposed imposing the ban thereof,” the outfit further said.

Exams that are currently taking place, however, will not be affected in any way since they are from previous years, the statement said.

“There will be neither new admissions to the school, nor will classes continue. It is mandatory for all its employees to stop attending school,” the outfit stated.

It adds: “Moreover, there should be no unscrupulous actions taken in the interim – mortgaging or selling the school. There will be equal punishment for both parties if there happens for such acts.”

Students who wish to transfer to another school must receive a transfer certificate right away from the school administration, it added.