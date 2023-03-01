Imphal: While reviewing the use of licensed firearms, Manipur Government has found that these weapons were misused in at least 10 incidents, including 1 case of homicide in the past two years in the state.

Against this backdrop, the state government earlier instructed arm license holders to submit licenses and deposit the arms registered latest by March 1 at the police stations concerned. But the period has been extended for a fortnight.

This was stated by Chief Minister N Biren Singh in reply to a call attention motion in the state assembly on Wednesday.

But under pressures from the elected legislators and several licensed gun holders especially those residing in the Churachandpdur district of Manipur bordering Myanmar, the period of depositing the arm license holders to submit a license and deposit the arms registered at the police stations concerned has been extended till March 15, the CM who also holds the home portfolio said Earlier, the state government has March 1 as dateline for submission of the arm license holders.

CM N Biren was speaking in reply to a call attention motion raised by the Paolienlal Haokip in the 3rd session of the 12th Manipur Legislative assembly on Wednesday.

CM also stated that he directed the District Commissioners and Superintendent of police of all concerned to clear and recommend issuing of firearms licenses in cases where it is very necessary, and carry out the verification properly.”

The CM also warned that those who didn’t follow the order of the government but their non-renewal licensed guns have been found during the combing operations punishment would be imparted under the arms acts of the Union government.