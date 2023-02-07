Former KYKL, SOREPA member arrested in Manipur's Kakching

Imphal: On Monday night, security forces in Manipur’s Kakching District arrested a former member of the proscribed Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL) and the Socialist Revolutionary Party (SOREPA).

Based on intelligence inputs, troopers of the Phundrei Battalion of Assam Rifles, along with Manipur Police Commandos from Kangching Police Station, conducted a joint operation at a hideout in Sugnu.

Also Read: Assam: Suspected drug peddler injured in police firing in Barpeta

During the operation, the team arrested an individual identified as Moirangthem Shyam Meitei alias Milan, a resident of Wapokpi near the petrol pump, Sugnu.

Also Read: Assam: AHRC finds two cops guilty of killing one in fake gunfight

The apprehended insurgent has been accused of indulging in rampant extortion.

He has been handed over to Sugnu Police Station for further legal proceedings.