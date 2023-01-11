Imphal: A newly recruited cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (Noyon) who served demand letters to the educational institutes was arrested along with some incriminating documents and two-wheelers, the police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a combined team of Bishnupur district police and 16 Assam Rifles launched an operation at Hiyangthang Bazaar on Tuesday and apprehended the cadre of KCP (Noyon) later identified as Samom Davidson Meitei (28), son of (L) S Chaoba Meitei, a resident of Langthabal Lep Makha Leikai, Imphal West district.

After initial interrogation, the police said that the arrested cadre confessed to having joined the proscribed outfit in November 2022 under one Leishemba of KCP (Noyon).

He further disclosed that under the instruction of Leishemba, he had served monetary demands at Nambol Higher Secondary School and Shree Radha Madhaba Adarsh Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya on Monday.

Subsequently, he was arrested and handed him over to the Wangoi police station for further legal action, the police added.