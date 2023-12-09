Guwahati: The Manipur Police rescued a student unharmed and arrested eight persons who are suspected to be cadres of an underground group during an operation at Yumnam Huidrom in Imphal West.

The arrested persons allegedly kidnapped the student, a police official said.

The police also recovered three arms from them.

Imphal West Superintendent of Police (SP), Ksh Shivakanta Singh said that Imphal police station received a complaint on Saturday around 1 am, saying that one Laishram Chinglen Singh (22) was kidnapped from DM College of Science, New Boys’ Hostel in Imphal West district on Friday (December 8) around 1.30 pm.

For the student’s safe release, the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 15 lakh from his family, threatening that failure to comply with the demand would result in the youth being returned as a dead body.

All teams of Imphal West district police, upon receiving the complaint, immediately swung into action and carried out raids at different locations at around 2 am, the SP said.

He added that the police carried out an operation at Yumnam Huidrom Makha Leikai under Wangoi police station.

The police, during the raid, found the missing youth from a house belonging to one Asem Chaoba (63) and subsequently rescued him, the SP said, adding that eight suspected kidnappers, who were seen in two vehicles in the area, were also arrested.

The SP added that three weapons, including one Ghatak rifle, an AK-47 assault rifle and a .32 pistol along with a magazine and bullets each, 13 mobile handsets, one Samurai (Sword) and two cars were recovered from their possession.

During the initial enquiry, it was revealed that the kidnappers belong to the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and the People’s War Group (PWG) and were working under one Lamynaba Khuman, SP Shivakanta added.

The arrested persons were identified as Khwairakpam Rajen Singh (24), Sukham James Singh (23), Moiranghem Amarjit Singh (25), Taorem Rohit Singh (23), Kakyenpaibam Hemjit Singh (21), Sandam Romen Singh (36), Khagembam Dayananda Singh (23) and Sarungbam Umananda (34).