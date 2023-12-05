Imphal: Traders staged a protest on Tuesday in Manipur‘s Imphal to condemn the recent killing of 13 Meiteis, while Kuki-Zo tribals observed a remembrance day marking seven months since the eruption of communal violence between the two communities.

Shops and business establishments in the main market centers of Imphal city remained closed as a mark of respect for the slain Meiteis. The last rites of those killed will be held at Andro Taraothel village in Imphal East district.

Among those killed were individuals who had fled their homes during the communal violence that erupted on May 3, 2023.

At the JNIMS hospital mortuary, a woman whose son was among the 13 killed lamented the disproportionate loss of life suffered by the Meitei community.

The Kuki-Zo tribal community, on the other hand, observed a solemn ‘Remembrance Day’ at various locations across the state, including Kangpokpi, Keithelmanbi, Tujang area, Sapormeina, Motbung, Tuilongkon area, Tuilang area, Saikul area, and Leimakhong & Kangchup area.

Organized by the Committee on Tribal Unity within Sadar Hills Kangpokpi, the day was dedicated to honoring the sacrifices made by the community’s fallen warriors, who bravely defended their homeland during the conflict.

The violence, which originated in the Churachandpur district, has claimed the lives of around 200 people, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake.