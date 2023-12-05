Imphal: The Manipur Government today announced security and support measures for students from the state who are studying in other parts of India.

In a public notice, Home Commissioner T Ranjit Singh stated that students facing difficulties related to security, education, or accommodation due to the recent communal violence in Manipur can seek assistance from authorities in their respective states.

This applies to students who are dependent on parents/guardians who were displaced, had their properties damaged, or are currently living in relief camps within Manipur.

The notice lists the states where students can access support: Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chandigarh (UT), Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

For students in states not on this list, the Commissioner advised contacting the Manipur Resident Commissioners in Delhi, Guwahati, or Kolkata.

It’s crucial to note that over 16,000 students were impacted academically by the communal clashes between Meiteis and Kukis that erupted on May 3, 2023.

The violence displaced over 61,000 people and claimed around 200 lives from both communities.