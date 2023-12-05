Guwahati: The Indian National Congress (INC) said on Tuesday that the continuation of violence in Manipur for seven months was “unforgivable.”

The party has demanded that the prime minister should hold a discussion to find a solution that is acceptable to all stakeholders.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took to X and slammed the Modi government for the situation in Manipur. He asked, “Who is responsible for the complete demolition of law and order in the state?” “Who is responsible for the Chief Minister brazening it out and sticking to his untenable position?” “Why has the Peace Committee constituted by the Union Government not done any visible work to restore peace, normalcy and harmony in Manipur.”

The Congress President further said, “The Congress party along with several political parties in Manipur have demanded, and again repeat, that only a detailed discussion with the Honourable Prime Minister can find a solution to the conflict which is acceptable to all stakeholders.”

“We sincerely hope that he obliges,” he remarked.

On Monday, there were gunfights reported in the Manipur-Myanmar border where 13 people lost their lives and this goes to show that the situation in the state is far from being normal.

There have been many questions that are being asked about the silence of Prime Minister Modi in the Manipur issue which refuses to stop since it started on May 3, 2023.