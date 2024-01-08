Imphal: Manipur police have uncovered a plot by suspected militants to target three senior police officers through sniper attacks from rooftops in the border town of Moreh.

This revelation comes just months after the fatal sniper shooting of a police officer in the same region.

State intelligence intercepted wireless communication between militants discussing the plan, which specifically named three high-ranking officers as targets: Nectare Sanjenbam, Manipur Police Senior Superintendent (Combate), Balaram Heisna, Commanding Officer of the 6th Manipur Rifle Battalion, and Th Krishnatombi, Superintendent of Police (Special Commando Unit).

Also Read: Assam: Wild elephant killed after being hit by train in Jorhat

These officers are currently stationed in Moreh to combat illegal activities and maintain security along the volatile Manipur-Myanmar border.

Also Read: Assam: BJP candidate for NCHAC caught with Rs 11 lakh meant for bribe

Reacting swiftly to the intercepted communication, police have tightened security measures in Moreh and placed the targeted officers on high alert.

Superintendent Krishnatombi confirmed receiving information about the potential attack and assured the public of ongoing vigilance: “We have heard the clandestine plans of the militants. We are always on high alert.”