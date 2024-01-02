IMPHAL: As a fresh spate of violence has erupted in the Northeast state of Manipur, several security personnel have sustained injuries in the attacks by militants.

Four Manipur police commandos and a border security force (BSF) personnel, who were injured in a militants attack in Moreh on Tuesday (January 02), have been airlifted to Imphal.

The injured security personnel have been admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal in Manipur for treatment.

It may be mentioned here that five security personnel in Manipur were injured in a RPG attack by militants on Tuesday (January 02), while they were on patrolling duty in Moreh.

The injured security personnel are: Maibam Thoiba, Chabungbam Herojit, Kamei Gaohemlung, Mangsatabam Premkumar and Rabindra Singh.

Earlier, at least four people were reportedly killed in a firing incident in Thoubal district of Manipur.

Meanwhile, another fourteen persons have also reportedly sustained injuries in the firing incident.

Medical condition of most of the injured persons are stated to be critical.

The incident reportedly took place at Lilong Chingjao in Thoubal district of Manipur on Monday (January 01).

Armed miscreants reportedly opened indiscriminate fire at people.

According to reports, the armed miscreants were donning police uniforms and came in four vehicles.

With sudden resurgence of violence in Manipur, indefinite curfew has been imposed in all the valley districts.

On the other hand, additional forces have also been reportedly moved to sensitive locations in the state.