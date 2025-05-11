Manipur police nabs NIA’s most wanted suspect in Thoubal

Imphal: A special team of the Manipur Police has apprehended a most-wanted suspect listed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The arrest took place during a late-night operation on Saturday in the southern region of the insurgency-affected state.

The arrested individual has been identified as 27-year-old Sagolshem Sanatomba Singh, a resident of Wangbal Maning Leikai under Thoubal police station jurisdiction in Thoubal district.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the elite commando unit of the state police launched a targeted two-hour operation that led to Singh’s capture from a concealed location.

Police sources revealed that Singh had been evading authorities for several months and is implicated in an ongoing NIA case. During the arrest, officers also seized a mobile phone containing two SIM cards and a set of incriminating documents.

Following standard protocol, both the suspect and the recovered items were handed over to the appropriate authorities for further legal action under relevant sections of the law.

The successful operation marks a significant step in the state’s ongoing efforts to combat insurgency and criminal networks.