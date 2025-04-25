Manipur police arrest 3 UNLF activists with cash and contraband

Imphal: The Manipur Police arrested three activists of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), the political wing of the Manipur People’s Army – Pambei group (UNLF MPA-P) on Thursday.

The arrests were made near the Jubilee Hall gate of RIMS Hospital in Imphal West District, where the police also seized a substantial amount of contraband. The total seizure included Rs. 1.13 lakh in cash, six mobile handsets with six SIM cards, and a four-wheeler.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The arrested individuals were identified as Heisnam Thomas Singh, 29, from Mayang Imphal Kokchai in Imphal West; Arambam Tomtom, also 29, from Lamsang Heipongpokbi Mayai Leikai in Imphal West; and Ningombam Manao Meitei, 44, from Kongba Laishram Leikai in Imphal East.

These individuals are believed to be involved in a series of extortion cases, with their activities reportedly targeting hospitals and toll tax booths in the region.

The police confiscated several items from their possession, including six mobile phones, six SIM cards, a sum of Rs. 1,13,910 in cash, two wallets, two Aadhaar cards, and the four-wheeler. The arrest comes as part of an ongoing effort by the authorities to curb illegal activities in the state, particularly those involving insurgent groups.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This is the second significant monetary seizure this month. Earlier, on April 13, 2025, the police had arrested Laishram Ramesh Singh, a leader of the UNLF MPA-P, with a much larger sum of Rs. 21.5 lakh in cash, along with two mobile phones and SIM cards.

The arrests and seizures highlight the continued vigilance of the Manipur Police, particularly in the wake of the UNLF MPA-P’s ongoing peace talks with the government.

Authorities have vowed to continue their efforts to dismantle the extortion networks linked to insurgent groups in the region, ensuring that law and order are maintained.