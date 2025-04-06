Imphal: Manipur Police Commando on Saturday, seized a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives during a meticulously executed search operation in Imphal East district, said an official on Sunday.

The official said that the team launched the operation in Keirao Wangkhem village, under Andro Police Station in Imphal East District of Manipur resulting in the recovery of firearms, ammunition, and warlike stores of weapons.

The official confirmed that the recovered items included a Carbine Sten Gun with magazine, four 9 mm Pistol with magazines, a .22 Rifle with magazine, three 12-Bore Single Barrel Gun, two 36 Hand Grenade with detonators, three 7.62 mm AK-47 live ammunition, five 9 mm live ammunition, three .32 live ammunition, a 12-Bore Barrel live ammunition, two 5.56 mm INSAS magazine, one Tube launching, 3 Tear Smoke shell soft nose (SR), 2 Tear Smoke shell soft nose (LR), 2 Tear Smoke shell, a Stun shell (Anti-Riot), a Tear Smoke shell and a Radio Wireless set.

Further, the official added that the police have handed over the recovered items to the Officer-in-Charge of the Imphal East District police Commandos for further legal proceedings.

