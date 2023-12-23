IMPHAL: Fake currency notes of Rs 200 denominations, weapons and warlike stores were recovered in the operations carried out by a joint team of Manipur and central forces in sensitive locations across the ethnic violence-hit districts of Manipur during the past 24 hours, officials said.

Acting on specific intelligence of the likely presence of a cache of weapons in P Geljang village in Churachdndpur district of Manipur, Assam Rifles in conjunction with Border Security Force and Manipur police launched a cordon and search operation on Friday (December 22).

The joint team recovered one 9 mm Pistol, one pt 22 rifle, two 12-bore guns, one country-made Mortar ammunition, fake Indian currency notes of Rs 200 denominations, and war-like stores.

Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Bishnupur districts of Manipur.

In the said operations, 2 HE Hand Grenades, 2 detonators, 2 Tear Gas shells, and 2 tube launchers were recovered from the Imphal West district of Manipur.

The recovered items were later handed over to the concerned police stations for further investigations and legal actions, the Manipur police added.