Imphal: An 80-year-old woman from Manipur was found dead in Thoubal district on Monday, with signs of violence and a missing gold earring. Police have launched an investigation to identify the culprit and apprehend them swiftly.

The deceased, identified as Keisham Radhe, a resident of Yairipok Babon Leikai and was visiting her son in Yairipok Pechi Leikai when the incident occurred. Her body was found in the afternoon near the son’s residence.

According to reports, Radhe was found with a neck injury, suggesting a violent attack. A forensic team and Yairipok police examined the scene, and the body was later sent to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal East, for a post-mortem examination.

Family members informed authorities that Radhe’s gold earring was missing. Police recovered a weapon believed to be used in the crime near the scene.

“A case has been registered, and we are actively investigating to apprehend the culprit(s) as soon as possible,” said a police spokesperson.