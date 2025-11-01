Imphal: Manipur Police on Friday arrested five persons, including two juveniles, and recovered two vehicles during an operation conducted in Kakching district, officials said on Saturday.

The operation was launched in connection with the physical assault of four students on the night of October 30 near Bijoypur, along Kakching Lamkhao Pallel Road under Kakching Police Station, by unknown persons.

Among those arrested were Elangbam Arun Singh (19), Moirangthem Chinglei Meitei (19), Moirangthem Linthou Meitei (21), and Mayengbam Manglem Singh (22), all from Pallel Thong Wangma and Pallel Chandel Lamkhai, along with one juvenile whose identity is withheld.

Two vehicles, a two-wheeler and a three-wheeler, were impounded in connection with the crime.

The case involving the juveniles has been handed over to the Child Welfare Police Officer for their proper rehabilitation, the police reported, adding that further investigations are underway.