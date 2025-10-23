Imphal: India’s security forces apprehended two active juvenile cadres of the United Tribal Volunteers (UTVs) from a hideout at Salluk, near Chakpikarong, under the Chakpikarong police station in Manipur’s southern Chandel district.

An official reported on Thursday that the arrests occurred while the individuals were traveling from the Churachandpur district of Manipur, en route to Tamu (Myanmar) across the border on October 18.

The detained cadres, whose names have been withheld, were handed over to the Chakpikarong Police for further investigation.

According to preliminary interrogation reports from the arrestees, the UTV is demanding a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo tribal-inhabited areas of Manipur.

The outfit’s specific demands include the creation of a separate Union Territory with a legislature for the Kuki-Zo people.

They have also stated their willingness to surrender their weapons if four conditions are met.

These conditions include granting separate administration (Union Territory with legislative powers) for Kuki-Zo-inhabited areas, withdrawing the Manipur Police from these areas, ensuring the total surrender of looted arms by Meitei groups, and providing legal protection for Kuki-Zo village volunteers.

The outfit has also warned that any individuals or organizations attempting to reconcile with the “perpetrators” through the government, before a separate administration is established, will face “severe consequences.”