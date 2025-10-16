Dibrugarh: A suspected NSCN-KY(A) militants attacked Assam Rifles CoB (Company Operating Base) at hedman along the Indo-Mynamar border in Arunachal‘s Changlang district on Thursday early morning.

According to reports, two soldiers injured were evacuated.

Confirming the development, an official in Assam Rifles said, “A group of militants opened fire at one of our CoB in which two soldiers sustained minor injuries and have been evacuated. Assam Rifles immediately opened retaliatory fire and have launched searched operations,” said an official.

This is the second attack on Assam Rifles CoB in Arunachal Pradesh in the past three months. In August, Assam Rifles CoB at Noglo came under attack.

Arunachal Pradesh shares its border with Myanmar and most of the times, the militants launched attacked and fled away by taking advantage of the jungles.