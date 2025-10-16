Guwahati: A delegation from Arunachal Pradesh under animal husbandry and dairy development minister Gabriel D. Wangsu, made a trip to the ICAR-Central Sheep & Wool Research Institute (CSWRI) in Rajasthan on Tuesday to explore avenues for collaboration aimed at advancing sheep and goat rearing in the state.

The delegation made a tour of the institute’s research facilities to understand modern breeding practices, innovative technologies, and sustainable models of small ruminant production.

They also visited CSWRI’s livestock units, laboratories, and other research divisions to observe the institute’s scientific processes firsthand.

ICAR-CSWRI director Arun Kumar Tomar provided an overview of the institute’s activities and ongoing research initiatives.

CSWRI scientists and members of the delegation had detailed discussions on areas of collaboration including breed improvement, fodder management, and field-oriented training programs.

“We are here as part of our mission to strengthen sheep and goat farming in Arunachal Pradesh. Our focus is to identify suitable breeds and technologies that can thrive in our unique climatic conditions,” said Wangsu, while commending CSWRI’s role and activities.

Wangsu said he was optimistic about building a long-term partnership with CSWRI and disclosed that officers from Arunachal Pradesh would soon be deputed to the institute for specialized training and capacity-building initiatives.

Members of the delegation were AHV&DD secretary Hage Tari, AHV joint director Nyokar Taipodia, Namsai DVO Keshav Sharma, marketing DVO Badal Biswakarma, farm manager Tago Bage, and ANO, RGM Seba Yomdo.