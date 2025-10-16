Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh anti-corruption activist Sol Dodum has alleged large-scale irregularities in the Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway Package 4 and 5 land compensation cases, calling them just the “tip of the iceberg” in what he described as a multi-crore scam.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Dodum claimed that a makeshift structure along the Package-4 and 5 stretch—widely circulated on social media—was granted an exorbitant compensation of Rs 1.15 crore.

He alleged that the extent of corruption in the compensation process was “beyond imagination.” “In the Bameng area, you’ll even find a futsal ground included in the compensation list, while the region barely has proper roads or electricity,” Dodum said.

Citing further anomalies, the activist claimed that in Package-2, several names appeared in the compensation list of individuals “who do not even own land.” He urged the state government to constitute a Special Investigation Cell (SIC) to probe all packages under the project and expose the truth.

Dodum also recounted a case where a landowner was entitled to receive Rs 2.30 crore, but allegedly got only Rs 30 lakh.

According to him, the landowner was asked by the District Land Revenue & Settlement Officer (DLRSO) to submit a blank cheque. Later, it was discovered that the actual sanctioned amount was Rs 2.30 crore, with the remaining Rs 2 crore allegedly siphoned off.

Dodum claimed the DLRSO told the landowner that the amount would be shared among the Chief Minister, a concerned minister, and the local MLA. However, The Arunachal Times could not independently verify these allegations.

“I don’t know if the Chief Minister or any minister is truly involved, but the public suspicion is growing,” Dodum said. He questioned why DLRSO Takam Kechak had not been arrested despite “admitting to mistakes.”

“Had this happened in Assam under Himanta Biswa Sarma or in Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath, Takam Kechak would have already been arrested,” Dodum remarked. “When the accused himself admits wrongdoing, why is the government silent? Is it shielding the DLRSO and the Deputy Commissioner?”

Expressing deep concern over alleged discrepancies in payments, Dodum said there were “huge variations” in compensation amounts for the same land size. “Some received far less, while others got huge sums,” he noted.

The activist demanded the immediate arrest of the Seppa Deputy Commissioner and DLRSO, holding them responsible for the irregularities. He also called for a CBI or Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe to ensure an impartial investigation.

Following mounting public pressure and reports of anomalies, the state government formed a Fact-Finding Committee headed by IAS officer Saugat Biswas, which recently conducted spot verification at Package-5 of the Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway project.