Imphal: The Anti-Narcotic Cell of the Manipur Police, with the assistance of the Assam Rifles, arrested three alleged traffickers and recovered 11 kilograms of raw opium and two motorcycles during a joint operation in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, which shares a border with Myanmar to the south.

According to the Manipur Police morning bulletin issued on Thursday, acting on a tip-off that drug smugglers were active along the Manipur–Myanmar border, the joint team launched an operation to intercept the two-wheelers.

During search operations at the check post of 7 Assam Rifles, Behiang, under Behiang Police Station in Churachandpur district, the joint team recovered the concealed raw opium hidden in secret compartments within the bikes.

The operations, conducted over the past 36 hours, led to the arrest of three alleged smugglers,Thangkhanthawng (33), a resident of Kannan Veng, Churachandpur district; Limminthang, also known as L. Khongsai (34), of Moreh Ward No. 9, presently residing at Tuibong, Churachandpur district; and Thangjalet, also known as Letneu (31), of K. Nivangphai, Churachandpur district.

From their possession, police seized approximately 11 kilograms of opium, two motorcycles used in the trafficking of the contraband, and two mobile phones.

The report added that a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Act, 2023, has been registered, and the arrested persons, along with the seized items, are now in police custody for further legal proceedings.