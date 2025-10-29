Imphal: Anti-Smuggling Unit of the Manipur police arrested a young man and a juvenile for allegedly transporting heroin sources from the border areas of Myanmar, the police reported on Wednesday.

A total of three soap cases originating from Myanmar containing contraband heroin weighing approximately 36 grams were recovered from their possession.

Upon getting reliable information from various sources that some suspects were using a vehicle trying to smuggle heroin from the Manipur-Myanmar border, the sleuths of the Manipur police Narcotic and Psychotropic Substance Affairs raided at a hint.

Also Read: Manipur: Kuki-Zo-Hmar displaced people in Churachandpur get essential relief

The operation concluded with the arrests of two alleged drug traffickers from Basikhong Bridge Road, Kiyamgei Takhok, under Irilbung-PS, Imphal East district. The arrestees have been identified as:

i. Md. Ashif Ali (18), a resident of Kiyamgei Muslim Awang Leikai, Imphal East district,

ii. Md. Washim Khan (22) of Kiyamgei Muslim Takhok Makha, Imphal East district.



From their possession, heroin powder No. 4, weighing approximately 36 grams, was seized.

The police reported that, accordingly, the juvenile was shifted to a remand home in the Imphal East district, and the case will also be transferred to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) for his proper rehabilitation.

The other arrestee has been handed over to the Imphal police station under the NDPS Act 1985. The report added that the seized items are also now in police custody for further legal proceedings.