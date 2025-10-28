Imphal: As winter descends, violence-hit Kuki-Zo-Hmar people taking shelter in various relief camps across Churachandpur district in Manipur are facing acute hardships.

They are struggling with shortages of essential needs, including winter clothing, drinking water, health cards, education facilities, and both medical and financial aid from the authorities.

In a continued effort to address the welfare of these Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Deputy Commissioner Dharun Kumar S, along with other district officials, visited the residents of a relief camp near the Sehken dumping site on Tuesday.

The team distributed essential rations, blankets, and winter thermal wear to the camp residents. This action is part of the district administration’s ongoing initiative to provide relief and support to displaced families.

The Deputy Commissioner engaged in discussions with the residents, patiently listening to their grievances and assuring them of the administration’s unwavering commitment to their welfare and continued assistance.

As a gesture of goodwill, T-shirts and sweets were distributed among the children. The team also inspected handloom and handicraft products made by the displaced persons in the camps to support their efforts.

Approximately 15,000 IDPs are currently residing in 84 relief camps set up across Churachandpur district. They were displaced following the eruption of ethnic violence on May 3, 2023, in the state, which has so far resulted in over 260 deaths and displaced around 60,000 people.