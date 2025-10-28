Imphal: Foreign nationals entering the sensitive border state of Manipur have been facing challenges in obtaining Protected Area Permits (PAP), a policy imposed by the central government due to security concern.

In this connection, the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) Manipur submitted a memorandum to the Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan, Imphal, on Monday.

According to a Raj Bhavan communique, H. Radhakrishna Sharma, State-in-Charge, IATO, Manipur, along with four others, called on the Governor of Manipur on Monday. They submitted a representation regarding challenges faced by tour operators in obtaining Protected Area Permits (PAP) for foreign tourists visiting Manipur.

To facilitate smoother travel and strengthen tourism in the state, the association proposed allowing pre-arrival PAP applications at the time of visa processing in the traveler’s home country and authorizing approved tour operators and IATO members to apply for permits on behalf of their clients. The governor took note of the concerns and appreciated the association’s effort towards promoting sustainable tourism in Manipur.

Foreign nationals need a Protected Area Permit (PAP) to enter Manipur due to security concerns, a policy reimposed by the central government in December 2024.

Officials stated that the movements of foreigners in Manipur are being closely monitored, and they are only allowed to visit the specific areas mentioned in their permit.

It may be noted that the PAP regime was previously lifted in 2011 to encourage tourism, but was reinstated because of the current security situation.

Foreigners need to register with the CID Office in Imphal, and hotels in Imphal can assist with registration formalities if they are willing to stay overnight.