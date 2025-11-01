Imphal: A major cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives has been unearthed from an abandoned insurgent hideout in Manipur’s southern Kakching district over the past 24 hours, averting potential threats to public safety, officials said on Saturday.

The operation was launched following intelligence inputs about the movement and activities of anti-social elements and insurgents in the Umathel Lai Chingshang Hill Range area under Waikhong police station in Kakching district.

Though no arrests were made during the three-hour-long cordon and search operation at the identified location, security forces recovered a significant cache of warlike stores.

The recovered items include one INSAS light machine gun (LMG) with two magazines, a 12-bore repeater, a single-barrel bolt-action gun, and one SBBL gun.

The team also found 20 live rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition, 13 empty 5.56 mm cases, three 36 mm high-explosive (HE) grenades, one grenade ring, one 51 mm illumination para bomb, and two covers of 51 mm HE bombs.

Additionally, security personnel recovered five stun shells, one bulletproof vest, a pair of iron BP plates, one helmet, two magazine pouches, two TYT handsets with a charger, and a pair of boots.