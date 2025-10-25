Guwahati: The Indian Army and Assam Police in a joint operation recovered a grenade and a pistol from the residence of suspected ULFA (I) linkman Jitu Moran alias Moina at Makum in Eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district.

Jitu Moran was one of three Assam-based individuals arrested in Nampong in Arunachal Pradesh, by a joint force.

The suspects were allegedly channeling supplies to ULFA (I) camps across the Indo-Myanmar border. The other arrested suspects were Julie Gogoi (38) and her husband Dipak Gogoi (52).

Officials confirmed a substantial haul of medical supplies and essential commodities—intended for militant camps in Myanmar—was confiscated during the raid, along with the detention of four Myanmarese nationals suspected of facilitating the transport.

Moran is believed to be the principal contact for a high-ranking ULFA (I) operative. Security agencies stated this is one of the most significant disruptions to ULFA (I)’s network in recent years, demonstrating growing intelligence synergy between the Army and the state police forces.

“This isn’t just a bust, it’s a message,” a senior official said, indicating that anyone aiding insurgent movements will face swift action.