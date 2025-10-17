Guwahati: Suspected United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) [ULFA (I)] and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN K-Yung Aung) attacked an Assam Rifles camp near Hatman village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on Thursday.

Security sources revealed that the attack occurred between 2:30 am and 3:30 am in the Manmao circle of the district.

The attackers reportedly opened fire on the camp, resulting in a heavy exchange of gunfire.

Helicopters later airlifted four Assam Rifles personnel injured during the encounter for medical treatment.

Initial reports suggest that a group of approximately 45 armed militants carried out the coordinated strike.

However, officials have not yet confirmed the exact number of assailants or the full extent of damage caused during the attack. Further details are awaited as the situation develops.

This assault comes in the wake of heightened tensions along the India-Myanmar border.

On July 15, ULFA (I) claimed that Indian security forces had conducted aerial strikes targeting their camps near the Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh borders with Myanmar.

The group alleged that the operation, which began on July 13, involved more than 150 drones of Israeli and French origin.

The strikes reportedly killed three senior ULFA (I) leaders and injured at least 19 cadres.

In a related development, both ULFA (I) and the NSCN (K-YA) had earlier issued a joint call for a boycott of India’s Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

In a public statement, the insurgent outfits urged residents of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Nagaland to remain indoors as a form of protest.

Authorities remain on high alert as security forces continue to monitor insurgent movements in the region, particularly along sensitive border areas.