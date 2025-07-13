Dibrugarh: The United Liberation Front of Asom–Independent (ULFA-I) has released a dramatic statement alleging a coordinated drone attack on its camps along the India-Myanmar border in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the outfit, Indian armed forces carried out the strike using drones manufactured in Israel and France, targeting multiple ULFA-I and RPF/PLA camps situated between Longwa (Nagaland–Myanmar border) and Pangsu Pass (Arunachal Pradesh–Myanmar border).

In a press release signed by Second Lieutenant Ishan Asom, Assistant Secretary of ULFA-I’s publicity wing, the organization confirmed that over 150 drones were used in the assault between 2 am and 4 am. The outfit mourned the death of its senior leader, Lieutenant General Nayan Asom, who reportedly succumbed during the attack. Additionally, around 19 other cadres were said to have been injured in various camps.